Healy hits 2 HRs to power A's past Yankees 5-2

Ryon Healy went deep twice for his third multihomer game in two weeks, Matt Joyce also hit a long ball and the Oakland Athletics beat the New York Yankees 5-2 on Saturday. Joyce reached base five times, Jesse Hahn pitched five innings to defeat New York for the first time in his career and Jed Lowrie had an RBI single to keep the A's rolling at home.

