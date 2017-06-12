Healy hits 2 HRs to power A's past Yankees 5-2
Ryon Healy went deep twice for his third multihomer game in two weeks, Matt Joyce also hit a long ball and the Oakland Athletics beat the New York Yankees 5-2 on Saturday. Joyce reached base five times, Jesse Hahn pitched five innings to defeat New York for the first time in his career and Jed Lowrie had an RBI single to keep the A's rolling at home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Oakland Athletics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bryce Harper returns, and says being out was - ...
|Jun 5
|To Pharts
|4
|Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's
|Jan '17
|AroundPhartz
|2
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart Update
|2
|Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|4
|Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC