Happ aims to hold A's power in check in opener

13 hrs ago

Left-handers J.A. Happ and Sean Manaea will take the mound on Monday night in Oakland, as the Blue Jays hit the road for a three-game series against the Athletics. This will be Happ's second start since returning from the disabled list, after he missed nearly a month and a half with left elbow inflammation.

