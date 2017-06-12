Game #65: A's Fall in Gossett's Debut

As A's fans, we're likely not tuning in to see the final score nor are we tuning in to learn how many games the A's now sit behind the division-leading Astros . Gossett, who was selected by the A's with the 65th overall pick in 2014, had tossed 383 innings through all levels of the A's minor league system prior to his call-up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athletics Nation.