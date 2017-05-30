Game #54: A's Lose Historically; Allow 20 Hits and 5 Home Runs

No one really wants to relive this game, do we? Especially after the horrific loss in Cleveland yesterday morning; we were hoping for a nice return home, a place where believe it or not, the A's have played well so far this year. Go look up the footage of Khris Davis slamming his bat down on the ground as hard as he can after an at-bat, which sums up this game perfectly; admirable because he's literally the last person in the field, the stands or at home to show any kind of passion for this god-forsaken team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athletics Nation.