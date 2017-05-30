Game #54: A's Lose Historically; Allo...

Game #54: A's Lose Historically; Allow 20 Hits and 5 Home Runs

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Athletics Nation

No one really wants to relive this game, do we? Especially after the horrific loss in Cleveland yesterday morning; we were hoping for a nice return home, a place where believe it or not, the A's have played well so far this year. Go look up the footage of Khris Davis slamming his bat down on the ground as hard as he can after an at-bat, which sums up this game perfectly; admirable because he's literally the last person in the field, the stands or at home to show any kind of passion for this god-forsaken team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athletics Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Athletics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's Jan '17 AroundPhartz 2
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16) Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart Update 2
News Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 4
News Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15) Apr '15 EARL SCOTT 1
See all Oakland Athletics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Climate Change
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,712 • Total comments across all topics: 281,499,634

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC