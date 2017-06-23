Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Matt Da...

Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Matt Davidson on home run binge

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Matt Davidson on home run binge White Sox DH provides power, even with a low average; Phillies' Pivetta finds strikeout pitch. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2tCS77L Some of last week's hot prospects are already back in the minors or on the disabled list, leaving fantasy owners with open roster spots to fill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Athletics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15) 20 hr TruckPhartse 4
News Bryce Harper returns, and says being out was - ... Jun 5 To Pharts 4
News Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's Jan '17 AroundPhartz 2
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16) Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 4
News Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
See all Oakland Athletics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,590 • Total comments across all topics: 281,981,130

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC