Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Matt Davidson on home run binge White Sox DH provides power, even with a low average; Phillies' Pivetta finds strikeout pitch. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2tCS77L Some of last week's hot prospects are already back in the minors or on the disabled list, leaving fantasy owners with open roster spots to fill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.