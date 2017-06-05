Donaldson hits tiebreaking two-run ho...

Donaldson hits tiebreaking two-run homer against former club

16 hrs ago Read more: The Galveston County Daily News

Josh Donaldson hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the 10th inning against his former club, Justin Smoak also homered in the inning for his second long ball of the day, and the Toronto Blue Jays avoided a sweep by beating the Oakland Athletics 7-4 on Wednesday. Frankie Montas plunked Kevin Pillar to start the inning and bring up Donaldson, who clobbered a 1-2 fastball and hit a high drive clearing the wall in left-center.

Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.

