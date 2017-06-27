Contending clubs could execute early trades
Oakland has already started shopping several players to other teams, according to a rival executive, and while Beane will have the patience to wait until July 31 to make a deal if necessary, the Athletics' executive vice president of baseball operations won't be shy about trading now if he thinks it's in his club's best interest. "Oakland hasn't been afraid to make a deal in early July in the past," the executive said.
