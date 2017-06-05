Blue Jays can't find groove, drop series to A's
The A's recorded their second straight win over the Blue Jays on Tuesday evening, tagging right-hander Marco Estrada for four runs in a 4-1 series-clinching victory at the Coliseum. RBI doubles by Khris Davis and Ryon Healy forced Estrada out of the game with two outs in the sixth inning.
