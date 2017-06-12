Blogfather Gives 1st Round Official Seal Of Approval
I've been highly critical of the A's front office lately, both for what I consider to be a dreadful off-season followed by puzzling roster decisions, so I am especially pleased to be able to write a positive, hope-filled article around the A's choices and direction. Brent Rooker was there for the taking and it was disappointing not to land him, but ultimately I am on board with each of the A's first three picks: Austin Beck at #6, Kevin Merrell at #33, Greg Deichmann at #43.
