Blogfather Gives 1st Round Official S...

Blogfather Gives 1st Round Official Seal Of Approval

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Athletics Nation

I've been highly critical of the A's front office lately, both for what I consider to be a dreadful off-season followed by puzzling roster decisions, so I am especially pleased to be able to write a positive, hope-filled article around the A's choices and direction. Brent Rooker was there for the taking and it was disappointing not to land him, but ultimately I am on board with each of the A's first three picks: Austin Beck at #6, Kevin Merrell at #33, Greg Deichmann at #43.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athletics Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Athletics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bryce Harper returns, and says being out was - ... Jun 5 To Pharts 4
News Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's Jan '17 AroundPhartz 2
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16) Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart Update 2
News Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 4
News Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
See all Oakland Athletics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,379 • Total comments across all topics: 281,760,177

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC