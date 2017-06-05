Athletics vs Blue Jays: Jays Soaring

The A's dramatic comeback yesterday may have been for naught, but at the very least the offense is showing some signs of life by putting up ten runs two games in a row. Also showing some signs of life is the front office, dipping into the minor leagues and calling Matt Olson up to the show as his numbers were simply too hot to ignore for the Sounds and right field has been a black hole of a position all season for the A's.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athletics Nation.