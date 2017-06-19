Athletics designate popular catcher V...

Athletics designate popular catcher Vogt for assignment

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

A federal judge says a lawsuit challenging a once-secret government program that delayed immigration and citizenship applications by Muslims can move forward. A North Carolina man who fired an assault rifle inside a District of Columbia restaurant during his investigation of a conspiracy theory dubbed "pizzagate" has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Athletics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15) 9 hr His Phart 4
News Bryce Harper returns, and says being out was - ... Jun 5 To Pharts 4
News Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's Jan '17 AroundPhartz 2
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16) Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 4
News Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
See all Oakland Athletics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,921 • Total comments across all topics: 281,957,724

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC