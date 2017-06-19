Athletics at White Sox: Two Teams on the Cusp
It can be hard not to feel disappointed in a 4-4 homestand, even this season, but it can be especially hard after that four game homestand began with a four game sweep of the first-place Yankees. Alas, the A's could not repeat their success in their second four-game series of the week against Houston, as the Astros, even while missing 4/5's of their opening day starting rotation shut down the A's offense and took care of business like they do.
