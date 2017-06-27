Athletics at Astros: Take Two

While the A's were in Chicago reaping the benefits from their youth movement in the form of a sweep of the White Sox, the Astros were in Seattle, winning two of three games and doing what the team has done all season. Just this last week, the Astros swept the A's in four games rather handily in each game, and should only be even tougher competition while playing in front of their own home crowd, but the A's may not be road pushovers anymore with Barreto and Chapman leading the team.

