Athletics at Astros: Take Two

Athletics at Astros: Take Two

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Athletics Nation

While the A's were in Chicago reaping the benefits from their youth movement in the form of a sweep of the White Sox, the Astros were in Seattle, winning two of three games and doing what the team has done all season. Just this last week, the Astros swept the A's in four games rather handily in each game, and should only be even tougher competition while playing in front of their own home crowd, but the A's may not be road pushovers anymore with Barreto and Chapman leading the team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athletics Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Athletics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15) Jun 23 TruckPhartse 4
News Bryce Harper returns, and says being out was - ... Jun 5 To Pharts 4
News Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's Jan '17 AroundPhartz 2
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16) Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 4
News Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
See all Oakland Athletics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,595 • Total comments across all topics: 282,076,453

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC