Astros to face off against potential trade target in A's Sonny
SEPTEMBER 28: Sonny Gray #54 of the Oakland Athletics pitches during the first inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 28, 2016 in Anaheim, California. less ANAHEIM, CA - SEPTEMBER 28: Sonny Gray #54 of the Oakland Athletics pitches during the first inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 28, 2016 in ... more Oakland starter Sonny Gray is looking to regain his ace form after a trying 2016 season that included two stints on the disabled list.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Oakland Athletics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bryce Harper returns, and says being out was - ...
|Jun 5
|To Pharts
|4
|Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's
|Jan '17
|AroundPhartz
|2
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart Update
|2
|Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|4
|Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC