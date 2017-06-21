Astros put an end to A's Sean Manaea's winning streak, 5-1
Oakland Athletics' Jed Lowrie is out at second as Houston Astros' Jose Altuve throws to first to complete a double play in the first inning of a MLB game at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Oakland Athletics' Jed Lowrie gets a hand from Houston Astros' Jose Altuve after he was forced out on a double play in the first inning of a MLB game at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Oakland Athletics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bryce Harper returns, and says being out was - ...
|Jun 5
|To Pharts
|4
|Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's
|Jan '17
|AroundPhartz
|2
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart Update
|2
|Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|4
|Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC