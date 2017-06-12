A's veterans ceding playing time to youngsters

Oakland Athletics' Trevor Plouffe looks to throw to first base but does not throw as Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana is safe after a bunt in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 30, 2017, in Cleveland. less Oakland Athletics' Trevor Plouffe looks to throw to first base but does not throw as Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana is safe after a bunt in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 30, 2017, in ... more MIAMI - As the A's youth movement continues now at the big-league level, playing time for some veterans is dipping substantially.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.