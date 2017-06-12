A's veterans ceding playing time to y...

A's veterans ceding playing time to youngsters

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Oakland Athletics' Trevor Plouffe looks to throw to first base but does not throw as Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana is safe after a bunt in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 30, 2017, in Cleveland. less Oakland Athletics' Trevor Plouffe looks to throw to first base but does not throw as Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana is safe after a bunt in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 30, 2017, in ... more MIAMI - As the A's youth movement continues now at the big-league level, playing time for some veterans is dipping substantially.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Athletics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bryce Harper returns, and says being out was - ... Jun 5 To Pharts 4
News Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's Jan '17 AroundPhartz 2
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16) Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart Update 2
News Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 4
News Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
See all Oakland Athletics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,859 • Total comments across all topics: 281,763,862

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC