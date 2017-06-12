A's trade third baseman Trevor Plouffe to Rays

Infielder Trevor Plouffe and cash were dealt to the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday morning in a trade that will save the A's money this season and could eventually net the franchise a prospect. Sources told The Chronicle that the A's agreed to pay $2 million-plus of the more than $3 million remaining on the 2017 salary of Plouffe, who was designated for assignment this week after batting just .214 in 58 games.

