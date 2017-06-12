A's take three bats in first day of MLB draft
For the fourth time since 2000, the Oakland Athletics selected a high schooler with their first round selection in the MLB First Year Player Draft. With the sixth overall pick, the A's took Austin Beck, an outfielder from North Davidson High School in Lexington, North Carolina.
