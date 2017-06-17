A's seal Catfish's place in Oakland lore with gate naming
Jim Hunter is one of the most underappreciated pitchers in Major League Baseball history. Asked to name the top hurlers of all time, most would never consider the name "Catfish," but the Oakland Athletics understand his place in the history of both the game and the organization.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFBay.
Add your comments below
Oakland Athletics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bryce Harper returns, and says being out was - ...
|Jun 5
|To Pharts
|4
|Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's
|Jan '17
|AroundPhartz
|2
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart Update
|2
|Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|4
|Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC