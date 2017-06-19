A's rookie Matt Chapman out with a knee infection
Now the rookie third baseman is dealing with a left knee infection and the A's will not know when he'll be back in action for at least 24 hours while they wait to see how the joint responds to antibiotics. "We'll keep him out of activity until we see how this thing responds."
