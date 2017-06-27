A's hit 5 homers, including Davis' 2,...

A's hit 5 homers, including Davis' 2, but fall

The Astros banged out 17 hits, including a leadoff homer by George Springer , and overcame a season-high five homers by the A's to win for the seventh time in nine games, 11-8, on Wednesday night at Minute Maid Park. Every Astros starter had a hit by the fifth inning, as Houston pounded A's starter Jesse Hahn for six runs on nine hits in in two-plus innings.

