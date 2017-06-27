A's fill-in third-base coach Steve Scarsone getting more
Steve Scarsone has coached third base plenty; minor-league managers man that post during games, and Scarsone spent 10 years as a minor-league manager, including four with the A's Triple-A club. Filling in at the major-league level is new, though, and Scarsone is still learning opponents' arm strength, along with the baserunning quirks of the A's players.
