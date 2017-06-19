With the California League and the Midwest League All-Star breaks taking place earlier this week and all the minor league affiliates right around the halfway points of their seasons, it's the perfect time to take a step back and determine who the true standouts on the field have been in the A's system in the first half of 2017. And with that in mind, this week on my Athletics Farm site, I named A's Farm's 2017 Mid-Season Organizational All-Star Team .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athletics Nation.