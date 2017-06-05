Alonso keeping pace in bid for first ASG
A's first baseman Yonder Alonso continues to keep pace with 11-time All-Star Miguel Cabrera in Esurance All-Star Game Ballot voting. Alonso, demolishing his previous career-high home run mark, has brought in 433,570 votes.
