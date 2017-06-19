After big Yankees sweep, Aa s fall me...

After big Yankees sweep, Aa s fall meekly against Astros in front of dinky crowd

Houston Astros' outfielder George Springer slides into second base ahead of a tag from Oakland A's Chad Pinder during the first inning at the Oakland Coliseum on Monday in Oakland. A day after completing a four-game series sweep against the Bronx Bombers in front of big, supportive crowds, the A's dropped a quiet 4-1 decision to the Houston Astros Monday night in front of an even quieter Coliseum crowd numbering a mere 10,482.

Chicago, IL

