Aa s Sonny Gray looks like trade bait despite loss to Houston Astros
OAKLAND >> After a nightmarish beginning to the game, A's ace Sonny Gray showed why contenders will covet him in next month's upcoming trade deadline. Despite coming into the night with no wins and a 5.87 ERA since May 24, Gray's electric stuff has placed him at the forefront of trade rumors this past week, with Tuesday's opponent, the Houston Astros, reportedly at the top of the list of teams looking to acquire his services.
