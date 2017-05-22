When will the A's begin promoting top prospects?

Franklin Barreto is playing shortstop for the A's Triple A Nashville affiliate, but one scenario has him shifting to second base for Oakland after Marcus Semien returns from the disabled list and if resurgent Jed Lowrie is traded to a contender. less Franklin Barreto is playing shortstop for the A's Triple A Nashville affiliate, but one scenario has him shifting to second base for Oakland after Marcus Semien returns from the disabled list and if resurgent ... more As the A's lurch back and forth between good streaks and bad, it becomes ever more evident that this year's club is probably looking, at best, at a .500 mark and middle-of-the-pack finish.

