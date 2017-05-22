When will the A's begin promoting top prospects?
Franklin Barreto is playing shortstop for the A's Triple A Nashville affiliate, but one scenario has him shifting to second base for Oakland after Marcus Semien returns from the disabled list and if resurgent Jed Lowrie is traded to a contender. less Franklin Barreto is playing shortstop for the A's Triple A Nashville affiliate, but one scenario has him shifting to second base for Oakland after Marcus Semien returns from the disabled list and if resurgent ... more As the A's lurch back and forth between good streaks and bad, it becomes ever more evident that this year's club is probably looking, at best, at a .500 mark and middle-of-the-pack finish.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Oakland Athletics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's
|Jan '17
|AroundPhartz
|2
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart Update
|2
|Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|4
|Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC