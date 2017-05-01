VOTE: Khris vying for 1st All-Star Game nod

Left fielder Khris Davis , who reeled off 10 home runs in April, is one of nine A's players listed on this year's Esurance MLB All-Star Game Ballot, which was revealed on Monday. Khris Davis hammers a three-run homer in the 1st, then adds a solo shot in the 3rd inning vs. the Astros Fans may cast votes for starters at MLB.com and all 30 club sites -- on computers, tablets and smartphones -- exclusively online using the until Thursday, June 29, at 8:59 p.m. ET.

