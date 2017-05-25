Two Months In: Moves That Are, Aren't...

Two Months In: Moves That Are, Aren't, Needed

Memorial Day is a significant day around baseball, that unofficial 1a 3 marker in the season where teams feel like they know what they have and can pick a direction to go. My feeling is that the A's put together the 2017 team knowing it wouldn't be very good, but hoping maybe the club could stick around .500 long enough for some of the exciting young talent to come up and give the team a boost that could, in a perfect world, mean taking at least a shot at the wild card.

