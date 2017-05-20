Trout (hamstring) takes BP but misses...

Trout (hamstring) takes BP but misses start

17 hrs ago

Mike Trout missed his fourth straight start on Tuesday night against the A's with a tight left hamstring, but he was possibly available to pinch-hit. Trout took batting practice on Tuesday for the first time since Friday, when he re-aggravated the injury he first felt during last week's series in Seattle.

