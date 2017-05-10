Triggs overcomes shaky start as Angel...

Triggs overcomes shaky start as Angels beat A's 3-1

14 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Andrew Triggs overcame a shaky start to pitch six innings, Chad Pinder homered and the Oakland Athletics held on to beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-1 on Wednesday. Triggs walked his first three batters on 14 pitches, struck out Luis Valbena, allowed Jefry Marte to hit into a forceout and escaped further trouble when Ben Revere flied out on his 27th pitch.

