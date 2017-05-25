Trend in baseball away from switch-hitters

In a crucial moment in a big game, with a right-handed pitcher on the mound, Lowrie was asked by his coach if he'd prefer to stick with his natural right-handed approach rather than swing left-handed. The kid responded in an "I got this" manner and proceeded to get a big hit left-handed, virtually ending talk that he'd stop swinging from both sides of the plate.

