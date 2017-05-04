Tigers tonight: Jordan Zimmermann making 1st career start in Oakland
Detroit Tigers RHP Jordan Zimmermann 5 GS, 27 2/3 IP, 36 H, 19 ER, 5 HR, 9 BB, 16 K, 5.42 FIP Oakland Athletics RHP Jesse Hahn 5 G, 4 GS, 32 IP, 24 H, 9 ER, 1 H, 9 BB, 26 K, 2.76 FIP Friday : Tigers won 7-2 at Oakland Saturday : at Oakland, 9:05 p.m. Sunday : at Oakland, 4:05 p.m. Sept. 18 : at Detroit, 7:10 p.m. Sept.
