Things looking up for A's bullpen, in the long term anyway
SEATTLE Things have been tough for the A's bullpen of late, including three consecutive blown saves and losses in Texas over the weekend, but things may be looking up, at least in terms of additional personnel. John Axford, the one-time Colorado closer who has been on the disabled list all season with a right lat injury, had bullpen sessions scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday with Triple-A Nashville.
