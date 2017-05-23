The personal hurt over, Axford back t...

The personal hurt over, Axford back to doing what he does

20 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

John Axford, who didn't take to being on the disabled list all that well, is healthy again for the A's. Sidelined by a lat injury midway through the spring, the veteran right-handed short reliever was MIA for the first 43 games, which calculates out to about one-quarter of the season.

Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Chicago, IL

