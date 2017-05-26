Tabitha Soren Captures the Other Side...

Tabitha Soren Captures the Other Side of Baseball in New Book

During her eight years with MTV News, Tabitha Soren brought journalistic gravitas to a network that focused on celebrity and drama. Her interview with Tupac Shakur still stands as one of his most insightful, and her coverage of Bill Clinton's 1992 presidential campaign earned MTV News a Peabody Award.

