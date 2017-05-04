Statcast of the Day: Pujols' 595th blast

Albert Pujols continued his historic trek toward 600 home runs on Friday night, launching his 595th career home run in the second inning of the Angels' Pujols hammered an 0-1 fastball from Houston left-hander Dallas Keuchel to dead center to give the Angels an early 1-0 lead. The ball rocketed off Pujols' bat at 107 mph, with a 21-degree launch angle, and traveled a projected 431 feet, according to .

