Sports | Red Sox Leave 10 Men on Base, Fall 3-2 to Oakland in 10 Innings
The Boston Red Sox stranded 10 men on base and fell 3-2 in 10 innings to the Oakland A's on Friday night in Oakland. The loss comes despite another quality outing from pitcher Chris Sale.
