Sox can't contain A's, drop 3rd straight

The A's powered their way to a third straight win over the Red Sox, launching a trio of moonshots against Boston's bullpen in a five-run fifth inning that carried them to a commanding 8-3 victory at the Coliseum on Saturday afternoon. Mark Canha , responsible for Friday night's walk-off blast, ignited the power parade with a leadoff homer against right-hander Ben Taylor .

