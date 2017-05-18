Sox can't contain A's, drop 3rd straight

12 hrs ago

The A's powered their way to a third straight win over the Red Sox, launching a trio of moonshots against Boston's bullpen in a five-run fifth inning that carried them to a commanding 8-3 victory at the Coliseum on Saturday afternoon. Mark Canha , responsible for Friday night's walk-off blast, ignited the power parade with a leadoff homer against right-hander Ben Taylor .

