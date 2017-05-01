Sonny Gray excited to be back and to be healthy again
MINNEAPOLIS The last time Sonny Gray pitched in a game that mattered, he was struggling to find himself on the mound. The ace of the A's rotation, he returns to the mound in a Major League game Tuesday night in Minneapolis in Oakland's 26th game of the season.
