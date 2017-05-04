Rosales' 2-run single off Rodriguez in 9th lifts A's
Adam Rosales hit a two-run single off closer Francisco Rodriguez with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, lifting the Oakland Athletics to a 6-5 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday night. Rodriguez retired the first two batters before walking Bruce Maxwell.
