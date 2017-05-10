Rangers rally earlier for 5th straigh...

Rangers rally earlier for 5th straight win, 6-5 over A's

Elvis Andrus and Nomar Mazara had consecutive two-RBI hits in another late four-run outburst, this one in the seventh inning instead of the ninth like the previous two nights, and the Rangers beat the Oakland Athletics 6-5 on Saturday night for their season-best fifth straight victory. "We don't want to always win close," said Mazara, who lined a tiebreaking two-run double to the left field wall.

