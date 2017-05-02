Rajai Davis leans on Jackie Robinson in times like these
Baltimore's Adam Jones and Boston Red Sox President Sam Kennedy talk Tuesday, a night after Boston fans taunted Jones with racial slurs. MINNEAPOLIS News that Baltimore center fielder Adam Jones was the victim of racial slurs and having debris thrown at him from the stands in Boston Monday night is a reminder that baseball isn't immune from society's ills.
Oakland Athletics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's
|Jan '17
|AroundPhartz
|2
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart Update
|2
|Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|4
|Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
