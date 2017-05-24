Pleasanton man throws out first pitch at Oakland A's game
Pleasanton resident Norman Pacheco threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Oakland Athletics game May 8. A's bench coach Mark Kotsay caught the toss. Pleasanton resident Norman Pacheco experienced a thrill earlier this month that only a few baseball fans have the chance to enjoy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.
Add your comments below
Oakland Athletics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's
|Jan '17
|AroundPhartz
|2
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart Update
|2
|Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|4
|Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC