Pinder's homers just the tip of power coming A's way?
OAKLAND Backup infielder Chad Pinder has only had 39 at-bats with the A's so far, but he's already hit three home runs, including a two-run shot Thursday in an 8-3 win over Boston. That's not just because the A's have been on a home surge as a team homers in 11 of the last 12 games into Friday, 24 homers over that span and 58 homers for the year, one shy of the Major League lead.
Oakland Athletics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's
|Jan '17
|AroundPhartz
|2
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart Update
|2
|Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|4
|Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
