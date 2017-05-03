Phegley expected to go on 7-day disabled list

A's catcher Josh Phegley is expected to go on the 7-day concussion disabled list Thursday after taking a ball off his face mask in Wednesday night's Oakland manager Bob Melvin said "there's a good chance" Phegley lands on the DL, meaning another catcher, Bruce Maxwell , is likely on his way to join the A's from Triple-A Nashville. The catcher is well-versed in them.

