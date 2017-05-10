'One mistake' mars Chavez's good outing
Facing his former club for the first time as a starter, Angels right-hander Jesse Chavez turned in a solid start during Wednesday's to the A's. Though he went 5 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs on only three hits and two walks while striking out five, Chavez said he wasn't content with his outing.
