Oakland A's news: Sean Doolittle to DL, Bobby Wahl and Josh Smith promoted, Cesar Valdez DFA
The sun came up on Wednesday, and therefore the Oakland A's announced another round of roster moves. This time, LHP Sean Doolittle was placed on the 10-day disabled list, RHP Cesar Valdez was designated for assignment, and RHP Bobby Wahl and RHP Josh Smith were brought up from Triple-A Nashville.
