Oakland A's lead American League in home runs
It's late May and we're more than a quarter of the way into the 2017 season, and the Oakland A's lead the American League in home runs. After hitting four on Saturday, they enter Sunday with 63 long balls on the season, one ahead of the Yankees and Rays.
