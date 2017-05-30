Oakland A's Designated Hitters Historically Bad

Since the advent of the designated hitter in 1973, the A's have had no worse than a .637 OPS from the DH position. That .637 mark occurred in 1987 when the position was headlined by a pair of aging stars in the twilight of their careers: 41-year old Reggie Jackson, who was in the final season of his 21-year career, batted just .220 while 39-year old Ron Cey hit .221.

